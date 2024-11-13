USS Frank Cable Departs Sasebo, Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SASEBO, JAPAN (Oct. 16, 2024) The forward-deployed submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), departs Sasebo, Oct. 16, 2024. Frank Cable is supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chase Stephens)