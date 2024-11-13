Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Salt Lake Walkway Cleanup and Genki Ball-Making [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Salt Lake Walkway Cleanup and Genki Ball-Making

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2024

    Photo by Roann Gatdula 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam affiliated personnel and families prepare to make Genki Balls during the Salt Lake Walkway Cleanup and Genki Ball-Making event on Nov. 9, 2024, at the Country Club Village Recreation Center, Honolulu, Hawaii. Genki Balls are microbial mudballs that employ Bioremediation, the introduction of living organisms, to enable an environmentally friendly means of removing pollutants from soil and water without negatively impacting or altering the natural ecosystem. ‘Genki’ comes from the Japanese word for healthy, vital, or energetic. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 21:02
    Photo ID: 8754628
    VIRIN: 241109-N-KH177-1008
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Salt Lake Walkway Cleanup and Genki Ball-Making [Image 7 of 7], by Roann Gatdula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Salt Lake Walkway Cleanup and Genki Ball-Making
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Salt Lake Walkway Cleanup and Genki Ball-Making
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Salt Lake Walkway Cleanup and Genki Ball-Making
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Salt Lake Walkway Cleanup and Genki Ball-Making
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Salt Lake Walkway Cleanup and Genki Ball-Making
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Salt Lake Walkway Cleanup and Genki Ball-Making
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Salt Lake Walkway Cleanup and Genki Ball-Making

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Volunteers
    Hawaii
    Community
    Malama Aina
    Environmental clean up
    Genki Ball

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download