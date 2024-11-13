Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Salt Lake Walkway Cleanup and Genki Ball-Making

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam affiliated personnel and families prepare a Genki Ball assembly line for the Salt Lake Walkway Cleanup and Genki Ball-Making event Nov. 9, 2024, at the Country Club Village Recreation Center, Honolulu, Hawaii. More than 40 service member volunteers worked with the City and County of Honolulu in an effort to clean the Salt Lake waterway. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 21:02
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
