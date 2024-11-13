Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Salt Lake Walkway Cleanup and Genki Ball-Making

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam affiliated personnel and families prepare to make Genki Balls during the Salt Lake Walkway Cleanup and Genki Ball-Making event on Nov. 9, 2024, at the Country Club Village Recreation Center, Honolulu, Hawaii. Genki Balls are microbial mudballs that employ Bioremediation, the introduction of living organisms, to enable an environmentally friendly means of removing pollutants from soil and water without negatively impacting or altering the natural ecosystem. ‘Genki’ comes from the Japanese word for healthy, vital, or energetic. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)