Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Salt Lake Walkway Cleanup and Genki Ball-Making

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam affiliated personnel and families prepare to sign in for the Salt Lake Walkway Cleanup and Genki Ball-Making event on Nov. 9, 2024, at Howard Shima Likini Street Mini-Park, Honolulu, Hawaii. More than 40 service member volunteers worked with the City and County of Honolulu in an effort to clean the Salt Lake waterway. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)
