Date Taken: 11.14.2024 Date Posted: 11.14.2024 17:06 Photo ID: 8754361 VIRIN: 241114-A-A4479-1008 Resolution: 1092x712 Size: 138.58 KB Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, It wasn’t just napalm: A tale of the Huey and Cobra in Vietnam [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.