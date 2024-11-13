AH-1Gs from the 17th Cavalry made thousands of high-speed runs against targets in Laos.
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 17:06
|Photo ID:
|8754361
|VIRIN:
|241114-A-A4479-1008
|Resolution:
|1092x712
|Size:
|138.58 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, It wasn’t just napalm: A tale of the Huey and Cobra in Vietnam [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
It wasn’t just napalm: A tale of the Huey and Cobra in Vietnam
No keywords found.