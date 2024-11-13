View of the XM18 gun pod equipped with M134 minigun. Many weapon systems that used the flexible winglet on the UH-1 and AH-1 were interchangeable. Most restrictions had to do with weight rather than control system limitations.
It wasn’t just napalm: A tale of the Huey and Cobra in Vietnam
