UH-1s in Vietnam provided troop transport and MEDEVAC. These UH-1Ds are airlifting members of 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment near Cu Chi, South Vietnam in 1966.
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 17:06
|Photo ID:
|8754359
|VIRIN:
|241114-A-A4479-1007
|Resolution:
|2540x1641
|Size:
|709.62 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
It wasn’t just napalm: A tale of the Huey and Cobra in Vietnam
