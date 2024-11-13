Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    It wasn’t just napalm: A tale of the Huey and Cobra in Vietnam [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    It wasn’t just napalm: A tale of the Huey and Cobra in Vietnam

    UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    UH-1s in Vietnam provided troop transport and MEDEVAC. These UH-1Ds are airlifting members of 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment near Cu Chi, South Vietnam in 1966.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 17:06
    Photo ID: 8754359
    VIRIN: 241114-A-A4479-1007
    Resolution: 2540x1641
    Size: 709.62 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, It wasn’t just napalm: A tale of the Huey and Cobra in Vietnam [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    It wasn’t just napalm: A tale of the Huey and Cobra in Vietnam
    It wasn’t just napalm: A tale of the Huey and Cobra in Vietnam
    It wasn’t just napalm: A tale of the Huey and Cobra in Vietnam
    It wasn’t just napalm: A tale of the Huey and Cobra in Vietnam
    It wasn’t just napalm: A tale of the Huey and Cobra in Vietnam
    It wasn’t just napalm: A tale of the Huey and Cobra in Vietnam
    It wasn’t just napalm: A tale of the Huey and Cobra in Vietnam
    It wasn’t just napalm: A tale of the Huey and Cobra in Vietnam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    It wasn&rsquo;t just napalm: A tale of the Huey and Cobra in Vietnam

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Huey Heliopter
    History & Heritage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download