Shown here is a rendering of a heavily modified UH-1 Huey equipped as an airborne artillery system. This used a 105-mm recoilless gun and a separate cupola for the artillerist. This design was never developed.
It wasn’t just napalm: A tale of the Huey and Cobra in Vietnam
