Shown here is an AH-1G equipped with the M134 minigun. Interestingly, this is shown without the gun pod enclosure. The M134 was part of the M18 and M28 subsystems for the AH-1. The M18 featured gun pods, whereas the M28 had the gun mounted in the nose of the aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 17:06
|Photo ID:
|8754339
|VIRIN:
|241114-A-A4479-1004
|Resolution:
|2540x2042
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, It wasn’t just napalm: A tale of the Huey and Cobra in Vietnam [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
It wasn’t just napalm: A tale of the Huey and Cobra in Vietnam
No keywords found.