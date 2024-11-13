It wasn’t just napalm: A tale of the Huey and Cobra in Vietnam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Shown here is an AH-1G equipped with the M134 minigun. Interestingly, this is shown without the gun pod enclosure. The M134 was part of the M18 and M28 subsystems for the AH-1. The M18 featured gun pods, whereas the M28 had the gun mounted in the nose of the aircraft.