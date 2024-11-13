An M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) after it was offloaded from a C-17 Globemaster III during a Combat Readiness Inspection (CRI) at Pope Army Airfield at Fort Liberty, N.C., Nov. 3, 2024. The CRI tests the skills and abilities of NCANG members during a large-scale combat operation scenario with a focus on communications in a contested environment, fuel sustainment in engagement zones, and medical logistical support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Reanna (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Reanna Hartgrove)
This work, 145 AW loads HIMARS in Epic Sun Combat Readiness Inspection [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Reanna Hartgrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.