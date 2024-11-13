145 AW loads HIMARS in Epic Sun Combat Readiness Inspection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sebastiano C. Blandino, left, 145th Airlift Wing security forces phoenix raven, and U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Daniel K. Ayers, right, 145th Airlift Wing security forces phoenix ravenguards a C-17 Globemaster III during a during a Combat Readiness Inspection (CRI) on Holland Landing Zone at Fort Liberty, N.C., Nov. 3, 2024. The CRI tests the skills and abilities of NCANG members during a large-scale combat operation scenario with a focus on communications in a contested environment, fuel sustainment in engagement zones, and medical logistical support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Reanna (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Reanna Hartgrove)