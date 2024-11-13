145 AW loads HIMARS in Epic Sun Combat Readiness Inspection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sebastiano C. Blandino, 145th Airlift Wing security forces phoenix raven, guards a C-17 Globemaster III during a Combat Readiness Inspection (CRI) on Holland Landing Zone at Fort Liberty, N.C., Nov. 3, 2024. The CRI tests the skills and abilities of NCANG members during a large-scale combat operation scenario with a focus on communications in a contested environment, fuel sustainment in engagement zones, and medical logistical support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Reanna (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Reanna Hartgrove)