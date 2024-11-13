Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    145 AW loads HIMARS in Epic Sun Combat Readiness Inspection [Image 2 of 8]

    145 AW loads HIMARS in Epic Sun Combat Readiness Inspection

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Reanna Hartgrove 

    145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard

    An M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) is loaded onto a C-17 Globemaster III during a Combat Readiness Inspection (CRI) on Holland Landing Zone at Fort Liberty, N.C., Nov. 3, 2024. The CRI tests the skills and abilities of NCANG members during a large-scale combat operation scenario with a focus on communications in a contested environment, fuel sustainment in engagement zones, and medical logistical support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Reanna (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Reanna Hartgrove)

