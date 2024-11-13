A New Era in Airshows: 56 ARS introduces KC-46 demo team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A KC-46 Pegasus aircraft from Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, executes a fly-over at The Wings and Warriors Fly-In at San Marcos, Texas, Nov. 9, 2024. The goal of the fly-over was to give spectators a glimpse into the aircraft’s unique capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)