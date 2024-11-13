A KC-46 Pegasus aircraft from Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, executes a fly-over at The Wings and Warriors Fly-In at San Marcos, Texas, Nov. 9, 2024. The demo team showcased the KC-46’s air refueling and slow-speed maneuvering capabilities by executing a high-speed pass with the boom deployed at 500 feet, followed by a pass with the gear and flaps down. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)
A New Era in Airshows: 56 ARS introduces KC-46 demo team
