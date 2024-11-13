Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A New Era in Airshows: 56 ARS introduces KC-46 demo team [Image 2 of 4]

    A New Era in Airshows: 56 ARS introduces KC-46 demo team

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gary Sowa, 97th Operations Group KC-46 demo team lead, displays the KC-46 Pegasus demo team patch at Kelly Field, Texas, Nov. 8, 2024. The demo team consisted of six members: three pilots and three boom operators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 08:58
    Photo ID: 8752792
    VIRIN: 241108-F-UX118-1021
    Resolution: 3994x2663
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    This work, A New Era in Airshows: 56 ARS introduces KC-46 demo team [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Show
    tanker
    demo team
    97 AMW
    KC-46
    56 ARS

