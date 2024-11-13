A New Era in Airshows: 56 ARS introduces KC-46 demo team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gary Sowa, 97th Operations Group KC-46 demo team lead, displays the KC-46 Pegasus demo team patch at Kelly Field, Texas, Nov. 8, 2024. The demo team consisted of six members: three pilots and three boom operators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)