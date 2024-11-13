U.S. Air Force Maj. Gary Sowa, 97th Operations Group KC-46 demo team lead, displays the KC-46 Pegasus demo team patch at Kelly Field, Texas, Nov. 8, 2024. The demo team consisted of six members: three pilots and three boom operators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 08:58
|Photo ID:
|8752792
|VIRIN:
|241108-F-UX118-1021
|Resolution:
|3994x2663
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A New Era in Airshows: 56 ARS introduces KC-46 demo team [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A New Era in Airshows: 56 ARS introduces KC-46 demo team
No keywords found.