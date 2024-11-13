The 56th Air Refueling Squadron’s KC-46 Pegasus demo team and members from the 97th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron pose for a photo at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Nov. 9, 2024. From left to right, the team consists of Thomas Turner, engine mechanic, Tech. Sgt. Lacy Pickett, boom operator, Staff Sgt. Braydon Scarborough, boom operator, Maj. Brian Weeks, pilot, Maj. Gary Sowa, pilot, Capt. Jeremy Delzer, pilot, Staff Sgt. AJ Gac, boom operator, and William Guenther, avionics technician. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)
A New Era in Airshows: 56 ARS introduces KC-46 demo team
