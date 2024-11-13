Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A New Era in Airshows: 56 ARS introduces KC-46 demo team [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A New Era in Airshows: 56 ARS introduces KC-46 demo team

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    The 56th Air Refueling Squadron’s KC-46 Pegasus demo team and members from the 97th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron pose for a photo at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Nov. 9, 2024. From left to right, the team consists of Thomas Turner, engine mechanic, Tech. Sgt. Lacy Pickett, boom operator, Staff Sgt. Braydon Scarborough, boom operator, Maj. Brian Weeks, pilot, Maj. Gary Sowa, pilot, Capt. Jeremy Delzer, pilot, Staff Sgt. AJ Gac, boom operator, and William Guenther, avionics technician. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 08:58
    Photo ID: 8752793
    VIRIN: 241109-F-UX118-1101
    Resolution: 6064x4043
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A New Era in Airshows: 56 ARS introduces KC-46 demo team [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A New Era in Airshows: 56 ARS introduces KC-46 demo team
    A New Era in Airshows: 56 ARS introduces KC-46 demo team
    A New Era in Airshows: 56 ARS introduces KC-46 demo team
    A New Era in Airshows: 56 ARS introduces KC-46 demo team

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A New Era in Airshows: 56 ARS introduces KC-46 demo team

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Show
    tanker
    demo team
    97 AMW
    KC-46
    56 ARS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download