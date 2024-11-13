A New Era in Airshows: 56 ARS introduces KC-46 demo team

The 56th Air Refueling Squadron from Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma made history by debuting the world’s first KC-46 Pegasus demo team at The Wings and Warriors Fly-In at San Marcos, Texas, Nov. 9, 2024.



The team, representing the newest generation of air refueling capabilities, took center stage to showcase the KC-46’s unique features and the evolution of the Air Force’s tanker fleet.



For the Airmen on the demo team, this event was more than just a performance, it was a statement about progress and teamwork.



“Being part of this demo team is very meaningful, especially as a woman in this field,” said Tech. Sgt. Lacy Pickett, KC-46 demo team boom operator. “We’re showing the public how far we’ve come in the KC-46 community and proving just what we’re capable of.”



U.S. Air Force Maj. Gary Sowa, 97th Operations Group KC-46 demo team lead, explained the demo team's performance at the fly-in.



“The team showcased the KC-46’s air refueling and slow-speed maneuvering capabilities,” said Sowa. “We executed a high-speed pass with the boom deployed at 500 feet, followed by a pass with the gear and flaps down. This gave spectators a glimpse into the aircraft’s versatility.”



The KC-46 Pegasus, known for its advanced refueling systems, has the ability to refuel using both boom and drogue methods and can receive fuel from other tankers, setting it apart in the tanker fleet. Additionally, the KC-46 can transport cargo, passengers, and provide aeromedical evacuation when needed.



“With each demo flight, we’re not just showing what the KC-46 can do,” said Sowa. “We’re reshaping its story, growing as a team, and inspiring future Airmen.”

