Angel Tree Program kicks off at Moody

U.S. Air Force Col. Gary Symon, 23rd Wing deputy commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Yucari Brown, 23rd Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, selects angel cards at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 8, 2024. Dating back to 1979, the Angel Tree program provides an opportunity for people to sponsor underprivileged children and give them gifts for the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cade Ellis)