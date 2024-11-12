Angel Tree Program kicks off at Moody

Photo By Airman Cade Ellis | U.S. Air Force Col. Gary Symon, 23rd Wing deputy commander, left, and Chief Master...... read more read more Photo By Airman Cade Ellis | U.S. Air Force Col. Gary Symon, 23rd Wing deputy commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Yucari Brown, 23rd Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, selects angel cards at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 8, 2024. Dating back to 1979, the Angel Tree program provides an opportunity for people to sponsor underprivileged children and give them gifts for the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cade Ellis) see less | View Image Page

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — The Military and Family Readiness Center is hosting its annual Angel Tree program at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 8 to Dec. 13, 2024.



Dating back to 1979, the Angel Tree program provides an opportunity for people to sponsor underprivileged children and give them gifts for the holidays. Airmen who choose to participate may select an angel-shaped card from the Angel Tree which contains the age, clothing size and a list of interests for a specific child.



“The holiday season is a time of joy and generosity,” said Col. Gary Symon, 23rd Wing deputy commander. “It is a time to celebrate the spirit of giving and recognize our abundant blessings.”



The Angel Tree program encourages the spirit of giving, and in the wake of Hurricane Helene, it is just what the community needs.



“This event means a lot to Moody Air Force Base, especially because we recently faced Hurricane Helene, and given the financial and economic challenges that many of our members are experiencing right now,” said Master Sgt. Weston Bryon, 23rd Force Support Squadron readiness noncommissioned officer in charge. “They’re facing a lot of hardships, and this program helps alleviate some of that hardship.”



Those who give through the program remain anonymous, as do the children on the cards. This approach allows families to maintain their privacy while still positively impacting their community.



“As a military family, we have a unique bond—a camaraderie built on shared experiences and mutual support,” Symon said. “Especially for those who may be separated from loved ones, our strength lies in coming together to take care of each other and ensure no one is alone during this season.”



For more information on the program and how to participate, contact the Military and Family Readiness Center at 229-257-3333.