Angel Tree Program kicks off at Moody

U.S. Air Force Col. Gary Symon, 23rd Wing deputy commander, delivers remarks during the Angel Tree kickoff event at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 8, 2024. This year’s Angel Tree is located at the base Exchange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cade Ellis)