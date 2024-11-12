Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Angel Tree Program kicks off at Moody [Image 2 of 4]

    Angel Tree Program kicks off at Moody

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Photo by Airman Cade Ellis 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Gary Symon, 23rd Wing deputy commander, delivers remarks during the Angel Tree kickoff event at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 8, 2024. This year’s Angel Tree is located at the base Exchange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cade Ellis)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 15:22
    Photo ID: 8751487
    VIRIN: 241108-F-RI324-1025
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 26.91 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    This work, Angel Tree Program kicks off at Moody [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Cade Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Angel Tree Program kicks off at Moody

    ACC
    Angel Tree
    23rd Wing

