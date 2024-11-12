Angel Tree Program kicks off at Moody

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An angel card hangs on the Angel Tree at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 8, 2024. As part of the Angel Tree Program, U.S. Air Force Airmen can provide gifts to children by selecting a card from the tree which contains the age, clothing size and a list of interests for a specific child. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cade Ellis)