    Angel Tree Program kicks off at Moody [Image 3 of 4]

    Angel Tree Program kicks off at Moody

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Photo by Airman Cade Ellis 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Gary Symon, 23rd Wing deputy commander, third from left; Maj. John McCormick, 23rd Force Support Squadron commander, second from right; and Airmen assigned to the 23rd Wing pose for a photo in front of the Angel Tree at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 8, 2024. The Military and Family Readiness Center and first sergeants organized the program to support Team Moody’s families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cade Ellis)

    This work, Angel Tree Program kicks off at Moody [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Cade Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

