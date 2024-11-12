Police Week 2024: 20th Security Forces Squadron Spotlight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Micah Stewart, 20th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and MWD Hucs pose for a photo at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., May 6, 2024. As a patrol unit, Stewart and his K-9 Hucs respond to a variety of situations in a moment’s notice, relying on the extensive training handlers and MWDs undergo to ensure sound split-second decisions are made to protect personnel and the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)