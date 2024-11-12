Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Police Week 2024: 20th Security Forces Squadron Spotlight [Image 2 of 5]

    Police Week 2024: 20th Security Forces Squadron Spotlight

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger  

    20th Fighter Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Elyse Mora, 20th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, MWD Tank, Senior Airman John Boley, 20th SFS MWD handler, and MWD Star pose for a photo at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., May 6, 2024. MWD handlers are tasked with carrying out explosives detection, psychological deterrence and presidential security both downrange and at home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 13:33
    Photo ID: 8751170
    VIRIN: 240506-F-CW240-3023
    Resolution: 3476x2315
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Shaw Air Force Base
    20th Security Forces Squadron
    20 FW
    Police Week 2024

