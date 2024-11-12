Police Week 2024: 20th Security Forces Squadron Spotlight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Elyse Mora, 20th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, MWD Tank, Senior Airman John Boley, 20th SFS MWD handler, and MWD Star pose for a photo at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., May 6, 2024. MWD handlers are tasked with carrying out explosives detection, psychological deterrence and presidential security both downrange and at home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)