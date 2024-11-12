U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Darian Williams, 20th Security Forces Squadron installation entry controller, poses for a photo at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., May 6, 2024. As a part of the frontline defense against potential threats, Williams is charged with validating credentials for entry, searching vehicles and enforcing installation regulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 13:33
|Photo ID:
|8751169
|VIRIN:
|240506-F-CW240-2003
|Resolution:
|3152x2099
|Size:
|1019.47 KB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Police Week 2024: 20th Security Forces Squadron Spotlight [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.