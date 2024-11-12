Police Week 2024: 20th Security Forces Squadron Spotlight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Darian Williams, 20th Security Forces Squadron installation entry controller, poses for a photo at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., May 6, 2024. As a part of the frontline defense against potential threats, Williams is charged with validating credentials for entry, searching vehicles and enforcing installation regulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)