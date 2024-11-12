U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Elyse Mora, 20th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and MWD Tank pose for a photo at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., May 6, 2024. MWD handlers are tasked with explosives detection, psychological deterrence and presidential security both downrange and at home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 13:33
|Photo ID:
|8751172
|VIRIN:
|240506-F-CW240-3076
|Resolution:
|4029x2684
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Police Week 2024: 20th Security Forces Squadron Spotlight [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.