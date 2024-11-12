Police Week 2024: 20th Security Forces Squadron Spotlight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Elyse Mora, 20th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and MWD Tank pose for a photo at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., May 6, 2024. MWD handlers are tasked with explosives detection, psychological deterrence and presidential security both downrange and at home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)