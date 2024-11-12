Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCENTCOM readies for Bahrain International Airshow 2024 [Image 4 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USCENTCOM readies for Bahrain International Airshow 2024

    BAHRAIN

    11.10.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A Royal Bahraini Air Force (RBAF) member marshalls a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress at the Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS) at Sakhir Air Base, Bahrain, Nov. 12, 2024. The airshow is just one way the U.S. and its allies and partners work together to promote security, stability and mutual interests in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 09:04
    Photo ID: 8750342
    VIRIN: 241111-F-BK002-1372
    Resolution: 5940x3960
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCENTCOM readies for Bahrain International Airshow 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USCENTCOM readies for Bahrain International Airshow 2024
    USCENTCOM readies for Bahrain International Airshow 2024
    USCENTCOM readies for Bahrain International Airshow 2024
    USCENTCOM readies for Bahrain International Airshow 2024
    USCENTCOM readies for Bahrain International Airshow 2024
    USCENTCOM readies for Bahrain International Airshow 2024
    USCENTCOM readies for Bahrain International Airshow 2024
    USCENTCOM readies for Bahrain International Airshow 2024
    USCENTCOM readies for Bahrain International Airshow 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download