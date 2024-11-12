USCENTCOM readies for Bahrain International Airshow 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Royal Bahraini Air Force (RBAF) member marshalls a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress at the Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS) at Sakhir Air Base, Bahrain, Nov. 12, 2024. The airshow is just one way the U.S. and its allies and partners work together to promote security, stability and mutual interests in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)