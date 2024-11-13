Bahrain International Airshow 2024 showcases longstanding partnership

SAKHIR AIR BASE, Bahrain – U.S. Central Command participated in the 2024 Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS24) alongside coalition and partner nations at Sakhir Airbase, Bahrain, Nov. 13-15, 2024.



During this year’s airshow, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, met with several senior leader counterparts from other partner Air Forces. Since the start of the BIAS in 2010, U.S. military support and participation have continued to build enduring relationships in the region.



“The Bahrain International Airshow is a fantastic opportunity to advance cooperation in the military and commercial aerospace sectors,” France said. “We commend Bahrain for hosting such a successful and prestigious event, and we look forward to continuing to build and strengthen our partnership through this important forum.”



This year marked the first time the B-52H Stratofortress was a part of the BIAS. The Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa alongside the U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain Steven Bondy and Lt. Gen. France were given a tour of the aircraft. Shortly after, the airshow opened the aerial demonstrations with a flyover of two B-52s in formation.



“Our military relationship with the Bahrain Defense Force spans decades, a testament to our enduring commitment and shared resolve. Over that time, security threats have become increasingly complex making this partnership more crucial than ever. AFCENT must work together with our regional partners to ensure peace and stability in the region,” France said.



The three-day show included U.S. aerial demonstrations, static aircraft on display, and musical performances by the AFCENT band, highlighting the wide range of capabilities inherent to the U.S. military. This year, the U.S. showcased a variety of military aircraft including a C-130J Hercules, B-52H Stratofortress, A-10C Thunderbolt II, F-16 Fighting Falcon and U.S. Navy MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter.



Day two of the airshow featured a joint performance between the AFCENT Band and the Royal Bahraini Air Force (RBAF) Band that drew hundreds of patrons. Engagements like these drive future interconnectedness and relay our shared vision for enduring peace and stability in the region.



The airshow also provided military and civilian leaders the opportunity to evaluate warfighting systems in a non-operational and threat-free environment and discuss with industry professionals the advances their platforms provide to the coalition’s defense ecosystem and the collaborative efforts to assure peace and stability across the region.



The latest exposition reported $1.85 billion in sales and included 59 nations which were represented across more than 46,000 visitors.



“Our show is at the heart of one of the world’s fastest-growing aerospace markets; with a surge of aviation infrastructure investment having taken place in recent years,” said Shaikh Abdullah Bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, BIAS Supreme Organizing Committee chairman.



The Office of the Secretary of Defense approved participation in the event to advance and strengthen U.S. defense ties with its allies and partners in the Middle East. Roughly 100 U.S. military and civilian personnel supported BIAS24.

