Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCENTCOM readies for Bahrain International Airshow 2024 [Image 7 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USCENTCOM readies for Bahrain International Airshow 2024

    BAHRAIN

    11.10.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II arrives at the Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS) at Sakhir Air Base, Bahrain, Nov. 12, 2024. The U.S.’ commitment of personnel and aircraft to the Bahrain International Airshow highlights the importance of continued defense cooperation between allies and partners with a shared vision for enduring peace and stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 09:03
    Photo ID: 8750346
    VIRIN: 241112-F-BK002-2097
    Resolution: 7870x5247
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCENTCOM readies for Bahrain International Airshow 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USCENTCOM readies for Bahrain International Airshow 2024
    USCENTCOM readies for Bahrain International Airshow 2024
    USCENTCOM readies for Bahrain International Airshow 2024
    USCENTCOM readies for Bahrain International Airshow 2024
    USCENTCOM readies for Bahrain International Airshow 2024
    USCENTCOM readies for Bahrain International Airshow 2024
    USCENTCOM readies for Bahrain International Airshow 2024
    USCENTCOM readies for Bahrain International Airshow 2024
    USCENTCOM readies for Bahrain International Airshow 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download