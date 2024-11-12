USCENTCOM readies for Bahrain International Airshow 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II arrives at the Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS) at Sakhir Air Base, Bahrain, Nov. 12, 2024. The U.S.’ commitment of personnel and aircraft to the Bahrain International Airshow highlights the importance of continued defense cooperation between allies and partners with a shared vision for enduring peace and stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)