USCENTCOM readies for Bahrain International Airshow 2024

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress arrives at the Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS) at Sakhir Air Base, Bahrain, Nov. 12, 2024. The airshow included a wide array of aircraft assets from across the U.S. Department of Defense to showcase coalition airpower and military interoperability to support the enduring vision of security and stability throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)