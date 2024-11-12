USCENTCOM readies for Bahrain International Airshow 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot drinks water after landing at the Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS) at Sakhir Air Base, Bahrain, Nov. 12, 2024. The airshow is one of the region’s most prominent aviation and aerospace defense expositions showcasing coalition airpower established through regional cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)