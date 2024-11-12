Nimitz Sailors Trim Lines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Boatswain’s Mate Angie Gonzalez, from Harlingen, Texas, holds twine steady over a flame on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) at Naval Air Station North Island, Nov. 12, 2024. Nimitz is in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Peter K. McHaddad)