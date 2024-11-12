Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nimitz Sailor Heave Around Line [Image 4 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Nimitz Sailor Heave Around Line

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hannah Kantner  

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Sailors heave line around on the fantail of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) at Naval Air Station North Island, Nov. 12, 2024. Nimitz is in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 22:46
    Photo ID: 8749921
    VIRIN: 241112-N-XK462-1031
    Resolution: 4382x2921
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Sailor Heave Around Line [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nimitz Sailors Trim Lines
    Nimitz Sailors Trim Lines
    Nimitz Sailors Trim Lines
    Nimitz Sailor Heave Around Line
    Nimitz Sailor Heave Around Line
    Nimitz Sailor Heave Around Line
    Nimitz Sailor Heave Around Line
    Nimitz Sailor Heave Around Line
    Nimitz Sailor Tie Up Line
    Nimitz Sailors Move Catapult Covers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Underway
    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download