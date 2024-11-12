Nimitz Sailor Heave Around Line

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Brandon Pekari, from Pittsburg, California, heaves line around on the fantail of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) at Naval Air Station North Island, Nov. 12, 2024. Nimitz is in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)