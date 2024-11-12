Nimitz Sailors Trim Lines

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Peter McHaddad 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Sailors trim wrapping after line handling on the fantail of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) at Naval Air Station North Island, Nov. 12, 2024. Nimitz is in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Peter K. McHaddad)

