Sailors trim wrapping after line handling on the fantail of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) at Naval Air Station North Island, Nov. 12, 2024. Nimitz is in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Peter K. McHaddad)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 22:46
|Photo ID:
|8749918
|VIRIN:
|241112-N-AM483-1135
|Resolution:
|3119x4679
|Size:
|4.5 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
This work, Nimitz Sailors Trim Lines [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Peter McHaddad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.