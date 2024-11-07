Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beale Airmen Participate in 22nd Annual Yuba-Sutter Veterans Day Parade [Image 6 of 6]

    Beale Airmen Participate in 22nd Annual Yuba-Sutter Veterans Day Parade

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Samuel Burns 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 9th Reconnaissance Wing, Beale Air Force Base, California, pose with their family members after a Veterans Day parade in Marysville, California, Nov. 11, 2024. Airmen from Beale Air Force Base volunteered to participate in the 22nd Annual Yuba-Sutter Veterans Day parade, showing support for the local community and to pay tribute to those who served. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Samuel A. Burns)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 19:15
    Photo ID: 8749518
    VIRIN: 241111-F-WC934-1262
    Resolution: 5859x3898
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
