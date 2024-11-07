Beale Airmen Participate in 22nd Annual Yuba-Sutter Veterans Day Parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 9th Reconnaissance Wing, Beale Air Force Base, California, pose with their family members after a Veterans Day parade in Marysville, California, Nov. 11, 2024. Airmen from Beale Air Force Base volunteered to participate in the 22nd Annual Yuba-Sutter Veterans Day parade, showing support for the local community and to pay tribute to those who served. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Samuel A. Burns)