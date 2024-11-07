Beale Airmen Participate in 22nd Annual Yuba-Sutter Veterans Day Parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Dasse, 9th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron U-2 avionics craftsman, Beale Air Force Base, California, speaks with a USAF veteran during the Yuba-Sutter Veterans Day parade in Marysville, California, Nov. 11, 2024. Over 30 Airmen from Beale Air Force Base volunteered to participate in the annual parade, strengthening bonds with the local community while also honoring those who served. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Samuel A. Burns)