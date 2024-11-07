U.S. Air Force Airmen from the Beale Air Force Base honor guard stand in formation during the Yuba-Sutter Veterans Day parade in Marysville, California, Nov. 11, 2024. Over 30 Airmen from Beale Air Force Base volunteered to participate in the annual parade, strengthening bonds with the local community while also honoring those who served. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Samuel A. Burns)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 19:15
|Photo ID:
|8749515
|VIRIN:
|241111-F-WC934-1036
|Resolution:
|5129x3413
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, Beale Airmen Participate in 22nd Annual Yuba-Sutter Veterans Day Parade [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.