U.S. Air Force James Bartran, 9th Reconnaissance Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Jennifer Barger, 9 RW command chief, shake hands with local veterans during a Veterans Day parade in Marysville, California, Nov. 11, 2024. Airmen from Beale Air Force Base volunteered to participate in the 22nd Annual Yuba-Sutter Veterans Day parade, showing support for the local community and to pay tribute to those who served. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Samuel A. Burns)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 19:15
|Photo ID:
|8749516
|VIRIN:
|241111-F-WC934-1140
|Resolution:
|4990x3320
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, Beale Airmen Participate in 22nd Annual Yuba-Sutter Veterans Day Parade [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.