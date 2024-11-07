Beale Airmen Participate in 22nd Annual Yuba-Sutter Veterans Day Parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. James Bartran, 9th Reconnaissance Wing commander, Beale Air Force Base, California, talks with Andy Vasquez, Yuba County 1st District supervisor, during a Veterans Day parade in Marysville, California, Nov. 11, 2024. Over 30 Airmen from Beale Air Force Base volunteered to participate in the annual parade, strengthening bonds with the local community while also honoring those who served. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Samuel A. Burns)