    Beale Airmen Participate in 22nd Annual Yuba-Sutter Veterans Day Parade [Image 1 of 6]

    Beale Airmen Participate in 22nd Annual Yuba-Sutter Veterans Day Parade

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Samuel Burns 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. James Bartran, 9th Reconnaissance Wing commander, Beale Air Force Base, California, talks with Andy Vasquez, Yuba County 1st District supervisor, during a Veterans Day parade in Marysville, California, Nov. 11, 2024. Over 30 Airmen from Beale Air Force Base volunteered to participate in the annual parade, strengthening bonds with the local community while also honoring those who served. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Samuel A. Burns)

    VIRIN: 241111-F-WC934-1010
    This work, Beale Airmen Participate in 22nd Annual Yuba-Sutter Veterans Day Parade [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

