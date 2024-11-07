Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Association of Air Force Missileers Visits Vandenberg [Image 6 of 6]

    Association of Air Force Missileers Visits Vandenberg

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    An Association of Air Force Missileers member asks a question during a briefing at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 25, 2024. The convention attendees toured the base and learned how Vandenberg trains members and tests Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 14:20
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Association of Air Force Missileers Visits Vandenberg [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vandenberg
    USAF
    USSF
    AAFM

