Association of Air Force Missileers Visits Vandenberg

An Association of Air Force Missileers member asks a question during a briefing at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 25, 2024. The convention attendees toured the base and learned how Vandenberg trains members and tests Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)