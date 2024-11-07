Association of Air Force Missileers Visits Vandenberg

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. William Yau, 576th Flight Test Squadron intercontinental ballistic missile test operator, speaks to the Association of Air Force Missileers members during a lunch at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 25, 2024. The convention attendees toured the base and learned how Vandenberg trains members and tests Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)