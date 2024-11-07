U.S. Space Force Col. Dorian Hatcher, Space Launch Delta 30 operations vice commander, speaks to the Association of Air Force Missileers members during a briefing at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 25, 2024. The convention attendees toured the base and learned how Vandenberg trains members and tests Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 14:20
|Photo ID:
|8748960
|VIRIN:
|241025-X-VJ291-1025
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Association of Air Force Missileers Visits Vandenberg [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.