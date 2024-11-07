Association of Air Force Missileers Visits Vandenberg

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Col. Dorian Hatcher, Space Launch Delta 30 operations vice commander, speaks to the Association of Air Force Missileers members during a briefing at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 25, 2024. The convention attendees toured the base and learned how Vandenberg trains members and tests Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)