Association of Air Force Missileers Visits Vandenberg

The 377th Test and Evaluation Group hosted a lunch for the Association of Air Force Missileers at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 25, 2024. The convention attendees toured the base and learned how Vandenberg trains members and tests Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)