Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    15th MEU, USS Boxer Conduct Air Power Demonstration On 249th Marine Corps Birthday [Image 16 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    15th MEU, USS Boxer Conduct Air Power Demonstration On 249th Marine Corps Birthday

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.10.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venoms, left and center, and an AH-1Z Viper, all attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fly a formation pass during an air power demonstration aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) Nov. 10, 2024. The demonstration was held to celebrate the 249th Marine Corps birthday. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2024
    Date Posted: 11.10.2024 05:42
    Photo ID: 8746477
    VIRIN: 241110-M-LO557-2469
    Resolution: 5466x3646
    Size: 3.42 MB
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU, USS Boxer Conduct Air Power Demonstration On 249th Marine Corps Birthday [Image 17 of 17], by Sgt Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    15th MEU, USS Boxer Conduct Air Power Demonstration On 249th Marine Corps Birthday
    15th MEU, USS Boxer Conduct Air Power Demonstration On 249th Marine Corps Birthday
    15th MEU, USS Boxer Conduct Air Power Demonstration On 249th Marine Corps Birthday
    15th MEU, USS Boxer Conduct Air Power Demonstration On 249th Marine Corps Birthday
    15th MEU, USS Boxer Conduct Air Power Demonstration On 249th Marine Corps Birthday
    15th MEU, USS Boxer Conduct Air Power Demonstration On 249th Marine Corps Birthday
    15th MEU, USS Boxer Conduct Air Power Demonstration On 249th Marine Corps Birthday
    15th MEU, USS Boxer Conduct Air Power Demonstration On 249th Marine Corps Birthday
    15th MEU, USS Boxer Conduct Air Power Demonstration On 249th Marine Corps Birthday
    15th MEU, USS Boxer Conduct Air Power Demonstration On 249th Marine Corps Birthday
    15th MEU, USS Boxer Conduct Air Power Demonstration On 249th Marine Corps Birthday
    15th MEU, USS Boxer Conduct Air Power Demonstration On 249th Marine Corps Birthday
    15th MEU, USS Boxer Conduct Air Power Demonstration On 249th Marine Corps Birthday
    15th MEU, USS Boxer Conduct Air Power Demonstration On 249th Marine Corps Birthday
    15th MEU, USS Boxer Conduct Air Power Demonstration On 249th Marine Corps Birthday
    15th MEU, USS Boxer Conduct Air Power Demonstration On 249th Marine Corps Birthday
    15th MEU, USS Boxer Conduct Air Power Demonstration On 249th Marine Corps Birthday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    ACE
    USS Boxer
    USMC Birthday
    USMCnews
    249th Birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download