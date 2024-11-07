15th MEU, USS Boxer Conduct Air Power Demonstration On 249th Marine Corps Birthday

U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venoms, left and center, and an AH-1Z Viper, all attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fly a formation pass during an air power demonstration aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) Nov. 10, 2024. The demonstration was held to celebrate the 249th Marine Corps birthday. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)
