15th MEU, USS Boxer Conduct Air Power Demonstration On 249th Marine Corps Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fast-rope from a UH-1Y Venom attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, onto the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during an air power demonstration while underway in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 10, 2024. The demonstration was held to celebrate the 249th Marine Corps birthday. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)