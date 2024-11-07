15th MEU, USS Boxer Conduct Air Power Demonstration On 249th Marine Corps Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Sailor assigned Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 hoists U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Nicole Rimal, the staff judge advocate for the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and a native of California, from the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) into a U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk during an air power demonstration aboard Boxer in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 10, 2024. The demonstration was held to celebrate the 249th Marine Corps birthday. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)