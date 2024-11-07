15th MEU, USS Boxer Conduct Air Power Demonstration On 249th Marine Corps Birthday

A U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 flies past the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) hoisting a search and rescue team Sailor during an air power demonstration while underway in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 10, 2024. The demonstration was held to celebrate the 249th Marine Corps birthday. Elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)
|11.10.2024
|11.10.2024 05:42
|8746467
|241110-M-AS577-1540
|6000x4000
|3.24 MB
|USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
|5
|1
